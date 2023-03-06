Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment Ltd

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 6th March, 2023 (WAM) – Dulsco Group has announced today that it has successfully acquired Advance Global Recruitment Ltd (AGR), a leading energy recruitment firm based in Edinburgh.

With offices in Scotland and the UAE and clients across 70 countries, AGR brings a wealth of specialist expertise in oil, gas, and renewables recruitment to Dulsco Group. This acquisition strengthens Dulsco Group's capabilities in the energy sector and enhances its international reach, positioning the company as a leading player in this space.

David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco Group, stated the acquisition of AGR is a significant milestone for the company, as it will not only accelerate growth in the UAE but also in new international markets. He expressed his excitement about the energy and drive that founders Stuart Hunter and Cameron Taylor will bring to the group, along with their talented team.

He added that the solution-based engagements of AGR are a natural fit for Dulsco Group and that AGR’s client and people-focused culture aligns with Dulsco’s values. He described the acquisition as an exciting addition to the group.

Stuart Hunter, CEO of AGR, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments over the past decade, positioning AGR as leaders in energy recruitment. He also conveyed his enthusiasm about taking AGR to the next level by joining forces with Dulsco Group and combining their talent.

Advance Global Recruitment Ltd (AGR) will continue to be led by Stuart Hunter as CEO, along with their management team in all locations.