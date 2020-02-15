(@FahadShabbir)

DUNDEE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) Dundee’s Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education, on Friday, celebrated the graduation of the 29th cohort of the Academic Training Programme, ATP, in Multiculturalism and Leadership.

The 29th season saw the participation of 59 female students from 13 universities and higher education institutions from the UAE, Egypt and Malaysia.

During the four-week programme, students attended lectures, tutorials and debates in multiculturalism, international politics, globalisation, leadership and dialogue of civilisations.

In completion of the programme, students were awarded certificates accredited by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, SQA. The ATP dates back to 2003 and was designed to help students to expand their academic horizons and prepare them for the professional field in administrative and leadership roles.

The students also learned about Scotland, its people, its history, culture and traditions in the contemporary world.

The ceremony, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and patron of the College, was attended by Lord Provost Ian Borthwich, Dundee, Mirza Al-Sayegh, Chairman of the College, members of the board and representatives of the participating universities.

Acting Head of Al-Maktoum College, Dr Abi Abubaker, opened the ceremony and spoke of the programme and the strong links between the College and the centres of learning in Scotland.

Al-Sayegh said that since the ATP was launched in 2003 it has engaged 1,500 international students.