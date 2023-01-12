DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

UrduPoint.com

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) The 28th edition of the Dubai International Pharmacy Technologies Conference and Exhibition, DUPHAT 2023, concluded today in Dubai, generating exceptional interest from stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry.

The three-day global event saw commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion, an increase of 20 percent from the previous year.

Organised for the past 28 years by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, DUPHAT is one of the middle East and Africa region’s biggest scientific and medical events.

A total of 1,147 companies from 82 countries exhibited pharmaceutical and medical products at this year’s edition.

DUPHAT 2023, which attracted more than 26,000 visitors from around the world, also showcased a wide range of pharmaceutical innovation.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, and Executive Chairman of DUPHAT, said: "The AED6.12 billion worth of deals generated by DUPHAT 2023 reflect Dubai’s stature as one of the world’s leading commercial centres and a major healthcare and pharmaceutical hub. The vast interest attracted by the event signifies the scientific, academic, and commercial value it offers to both the public and private sectors in the industry. We are committed to organising events that can help attract international investment to the UAE and promote commercial engagement with markets across the world. DUPHAT has made significant contributions to the growth of the pharmaceutical sector and the development of continuous medical education in the region and beyond over the last three decades. Through lectures and educational seminars conducted by leading experts, the event has provided a platform for advancing knowledge-sharing and capacity-building in the industry. The success of the event was made possible by the strong cooperation between the public and private sectors to promote innovation and the use of new technologies in the pharmaceutical sector.

The high-quality platform provided by DUPHAT for stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry to explore partnerships and commercial opportunities has led to many local and international companies confirming their participation for upcoming editions of the event.

DUPHAT enables industry players to find new clients, suppliers and drug manufacturers. Organisers expect participation in the next edition of DUPHAT to increase by 30 percent.

The conference provided a forum for sharing new knowledge and expertise in various medical and pharmaceutical fields. Leading doctors and pharmaceutical experts from the US, Europe, the GCC, and other parts of the world discussed the role played by pharmacists in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Some other vital issues discussed at this year’s DUPHAT included the use of medication during pregnancy, clinical pharmacy practices, public health and therapeutic drug monitoring.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of DUPHAT, said: “The outcomes of this year’s DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition have exceeded our expectations. The event continues to play a vital role in catalysing the development of the medical and healthcare industries and the growth of the pharmaceutical market. The feedback received from global participants including the large markets of US and Europe confirm DUPHAT’s emergence as a major forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas that can shape the future of the industry”

The next edition of DUPHAT to be organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, will will take place in January 2024.

The event is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy.

