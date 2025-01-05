DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:33 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Dubai is set to host the 30th edition of Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference and Exhibition - DUPHAT, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre starting Tuesday, 7th January, and continue for three days.

DUPHAT is the largest event in the middle East and Africa's pharmaceutical industry, with over 1,376 global companies participating and more than 31,680 visitors from 101 countries.

The event includes 130 scientific sessions, 9 workshops, and 400 scientific poster presentations from university students. The conference will also feature the new addition, "VITASHOW DUBAI," showcasing the latest innovations in nutritional supplements.

DUPHAT 2025 is one of the leading global conferences in pharmacy, offering participants the chance to explore the latest innovations and technologies in the industry.

The event enhances the exchange of ideas and insights about the future of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Additionally, it aims to promote international cooperation in pharmaceuticals, support innovation, and encourage research and development, aligning with the UAE's vision to enhance its global health standing and achieve sustainable development goals.

Over the past 30 years, DUPHAT has become a leading global platform in the pharmacy sector, offering unique opportunities for pharmaceutical suppliers and healthcare companies to connect, showcase the latest products, and explore advancements in pharmaceutical technologies.

The event serves as a significant opportunity for knowledge exchange among businesses and healthcare professionals, highlighting the latest innovations in drugs and patient care.

DUPHAT 2025 is expected to feature major global companies in pharmaceuticals and health technology, enhancing the event as a strategic platform for innovation and collaboration in the industry.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Pharmacists Association, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy (ESCP), European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy education (ACPE), Advanced Pharmacy Australia (AdPhA), European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP), International Association of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Clinical Toxicology (IATDMCT), and the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

