UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DUPHAT Commences On Its Second Day At Dubai World Trade Centre

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

DUPHAT commences on its second day at Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The 26th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference & Exhibition ‘DUPHAT’, the biggest pharmaceutical event in the middle East North Africa region, commenced on the 2nd day at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This specialised event runs until the 7th of April, 2021 and has attracted a large number of global pharmaceutical specialists from the UAE and across the globe including doctors, specialists, pharmacists and industry professionals as well as students from various universities and colleges, who actively showcased their latest projects and scientific research in the field of pharmacy.

Furthermore, the importance of DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition lies not only in the unique platform it provides for professionals and specialists to network and communicate, but also in the significance of the field it’s specialised in.

On the 2nd day, DUPHAT conference featured a number of key discussions on a range of topics related to pharmacy such as ‘The longevity impact and cost-effectiveness of new drugs’, ‘How to use Health Technology Assessment (HTA) for decision making?’, ‘Is Healthcare ready to adopt AI? Challenges and opportunities.

’, ‘Empowering Regulatory Change Agents in a Post Pandemic World’ and ‘COVID-19 pandemics translated into tangible health economics’.

In addition, the second day of DUPHAT witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF) and Axios, where the two entities will join hands to promote improved public health and shed the light on access to medicine challenges.

Furthermore, DUPHAT-Tech on the sidelines of the exhibition, focused on showcasing key pharmaceutical technologies that are the revolutionising the field of pharmacy and updating the industry with the latest breakthroughs in scientific research and technology.

In addition, There is a strong preference in the region to reduce imports and increase domestic production both generics & branded drugs, thus making it a lucrative market for pharmaceutical companies.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Drugs UAE Dubai Middle East April Market Post Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Sanchez Criticizes Madrid Authorities for Talks on ..

28 seconds ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Visit to Turkey Meant to G ..

30 seconds ago

AU's Health Agency Assesses Ebola Risk Levels in D ..

31 seconds ago

APCA demands 25% increase in salaries of provincia ..

32 seconds ago

Forest department Oghi seizes 500 illegally choppe ..

35 seconds ago

TAD secy visits Kalar Kahar museum

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.