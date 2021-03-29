DUPHAT to discuss impact of private-public collaboration while addressing COVID-19 challenge

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference & Exhibition (DUPHAT), will kick off next week, from the 5th to 7th April, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, organisers INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, announced.

They said the announcement is a reflection of Dubai’s readiness to host major conferences, exhibitions and events, as the city is considered one of the safest cities worldwide to travel to for business.

DUPHAT 2021 highlights the latest technologies and revelations in the pharmaceutical industry, making it an unmissable event, especially during a time where the importance of the medical, health and pharmaceutical fields have been amplified under the circumstances the world faced during the past year.

In its 26th edition, the largest pharmaceutical event of its kind in the middle East and North Africa region is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors and participants from 75 countries over three days. In addition, the conference is set to witness the participation of 40 speakers who will offer their deep insights during 40 scientific sessions related to the top trending topics in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the pharma event will include 300 poster presentations and various workshops to discuss the latest scientific research in pharmacy and also improve the awareness and understanding of the latest trends in the pharma industry.

This year, DUPHAT will also feature important discussions on a range of topics revolving around three conference tracks. The topics which will be discussed will include "Drug Discovery and Innovation: novel drug delivery systems", "The Impact of Private-Public Collaboration in Addressing the COVID-19 Challenge", "COVID-19: Management and Vaccination", "Pharmacoepidemiology", "The Pharmacist's Role in Fighting the Opioid Epidemic", "Update in Breast Cancer Treatment" and "Effects of Antibiotics on Quorum Sensing in Bacteria" to name a few.

The exhibition occupies an overall space of 27,720 square metres (sqm) with 869 participating brands and includes a Polish Pavilion occupying a space of 54sqm, where leading pharma and technology brands from the region and across the globe will showcase the latest products, tools and services from their respective countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition, said, "Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been fighting an invisible enemy that has affected all aspects of our lives and the pharma industry is not immune to that. Therefore, holding conferences such as DUPHAT is crucial at this time as we need a deeper look into the industry to discuss the latest rules and regulations governing drug manufacturing, drug research and the impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry in times like these."

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Chairman of DUPHAT said, "Today, the field of pharmaceuticals is witnessing fundamental transformation, especially under the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we have witnessed the unquestionable significance of this field and the importance of empowering this field and investing in it."