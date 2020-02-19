UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical industry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The 25th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition, DUPHAT, the largest pharmaceutical event-of-its-kind in the MENA region, will be held from 25th-27th February, 2020, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of Dubai Health Authority, DHA.

In its 25th edition, DUPHAT is expected to attract 33,000 visitors and participants from 75 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, India and other countries in the MENA region over the three days. In addition, the conference is set to witness the participation of 156 speakers who will offer their insights during 171 scientific sessions related to the top trending topics in the pharmaceutical industry.

This year, DUPHAT will also feature important discussions on a range of topics such as "Advances in Pharmacy Practice", "Pharmaceutical Innovation", "Next Gen Pharmacist", "Management & Continuity of Pharmaceutical Care", "Pharmacogenomics", "Pharmacoepidemiology Perspectives" and "Leadership & Critical Roles for Pharmacists". In addition, the conference agenda will include dedicated discussions under the "Kuwait Scientific Programme", the "Oman Scientific Programme" and the "Saudi Scientific Programme", while the "Supply Chain Programme" will feature topics specifically related to the pharmaceutical supply chain.

On the sidelines of DUPHAT 2020, a special conference will be held, "Regulatory & Manufacturing of the Pharma Sector Value Supply Chain", addressing a number of topics such as "Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Processes for an Ultimate Paperless Manufacturing", "Patient Services and Patient Support Beyond a Job" and "How to Build Patients' Trust from a Media Perspective", among other topics.

Moreover, considering the rising demand to invest in the MENA drug market, DUPHAT - Tech provides a dedicated platform for the best upstream and midstream pharmaceutical manufacturers, who will showcase the latest in the entire pharma manufacturing supply chain.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, in strategic partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, DHA, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, and European Society of Clinical Pharmacy.

