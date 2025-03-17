DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) DURAR Group announced its contribution of AED10 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

This contribution is part of the widespread response to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

Ibrahim Abdullah Alhabib, Chairman of DURAR Group, stated that the Fathers' Endowment campaign embodies the principles of social solidarity and deep compassion for less fortunate communities worldwide. He noted that the widespread participation in this Ramadan endowment campaign reflects the UAE's strong culture of giving and the desire to honour fathers by contributing to a sustainable healthcare fund for the poor and needy.

Alhabib added, “Our contribution to this important campaign demonstrates our commitment to social responsibility and our support for the UAE's charitable initiatives, particularly the impactful humanitarian programs of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

A key focus of these programs is providing sustainable access to medicine and treatment, offering hope and healing to those who cannot afford medical care.”

The campaign welcomes donations via its dedicated website FathersFund.ae or through its toll-free contact centre at 8004999. Contributions are also accepted via bank transfer to the campaign's account at Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201) in UAE Dirhams.

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).