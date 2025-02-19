Open Menu

During Meeting With US Secretary Of State, UAE President Reaffirms Stance Opposing Displacement Of Palestinian People

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 02:45 PM

During meeting with US Secretary of State, UAE President reaffirms stance opposing displacement of Palestinian people

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, who is visiting the UAE.

His Highness discussed with Rubio cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to further enhance ties across various fields in pursuit of their joint interests.

The meeting also covered a range of regional and international issues of shared concern, with a focus on developments in the middle East and the Occupied Palestinian Territory and ongoing efforts to address the crisis in Gaza, as well as its implications for regional peace, stability, and security.

In this context, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s firm stance, rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. He also underscored the importance of linking Gaza’s reconstruction to a path that leads to a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution as the only manner of ensuring stability in the region.

His Highness further emphasised the need to prevent the expansion of the conflict, which poses a threat to regional peace.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Gaza UAE Abu Dhabi United States Middle East From Court

Recent Stories

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

21 minutes ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

1 hour ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

2 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

2 hours ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

3 hours ago
 Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East