During meeting with US Secretary of State, UAE President reaffirms stance opposing displacement of Palestinian people

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, who is visiting the UAE.

His Highness discussed with Rubio cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to further enhance ties across various fields in pursuit of their joint interests.

The meeting also covered a range of regional and international issues of shared concern, with a focus on developments in the middle East and the Occupied Palestinian Territory and ongoing efforts to address the crisis in Gaza, as well as its implications for regional peace, stability, and security.

In this context, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s firm stance, rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. He also underscored the importance of linking Gaza’s reconstruction to a path that leads to a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution as the only manner of ensuring stability in the region.

His Highness further emphasised the need to prevent the expansion of the conflict, which poses a threat to regional peace.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America.