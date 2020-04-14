Dutco Group provides AED15m support to Community Solidarity Fund

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th April 2020 (WAM) - The Dutco Group of companies announced its support for the Community Solidarity Fund, launched recently by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, with a contribution of AED 15 million.

Dr. Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, praised the efforts of the private sector and its continuous support for the Fund.

He said the Fund has helped create new channels of cooperation between the private sector and government entities, which greatly support the efforts to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of the community during this challenging period.

Ahmed AbdelRahim Baqer, Chairman of the Dutco Group board said: "Our leadership has taught us that charity is inherent to the ethos of our country, as part of which it extends humanitarian support not only locally but also globally. Our contribution reflects our deep commitment to our national duty and shared social responsibility."