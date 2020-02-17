DWE, Nordic Embassies in UAE sign MoU to launch YES!& mentorship scheme at GWFD 2020

The Dubai Women Establishment, DWE, and the Nordic Embassies in the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, today, to launch a new mentorship scheme, "YES!", for young female professionals and entrepreneurs.

The initiative will provide support to promising Emirati career women from both the public and private sectors, through mentorship with senior Nordic business executives.

The MoU was signed by Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of DWE, and Henrik Landerholm, Ambassador of Sweden to the United Arab Emirates, on behalf of the Nordic embassies.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Carl Morner, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Swedish Embassy; Ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Danish Embassy; Marianne Nissila, Finnish Ambassador, and Siri Borgen, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Norwegian Embassy.

The two-day GWFD 2020, held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, concluded on Monday.

The "YES!" mentorship programme will run for one year, with participation from 20 mentors and mentees.

Commenting on the partnership, Al Marri, said, "The ‘YES!’ programme is a reflection of both the UAE and Nordic countries’ commitment to enhancing the vital contribution of talented women to national progress and development, which is also at the heart of what we are aiming to achieve through a range of discussions and debates among the world’s leading thinkers and experts at the GWFD 2020."

Landerholm said, "The UAE and its leadership have shown women's role in society over the last 50 years. The news this morning that the UAE is weighing the option of prolonging parental leave even further, and of extending it also to men, is just one of the many signs of this commitment. The UAE and the Nordic countries share the understanding that women's active participation in the workforce is crucial for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, and the key to fulfilling agenda 2030."

The collaboration follows the joint seminar, "Women in the Workspace: UAE and Nordic Perspectives", hosted by the DWE and the Danish Embassy in the UAE in December 2019.