DWTC unveils February calendar of events

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced its action-packed February events Calendar, featuring 12 high profile events at its world-class venues, including the Dubai International Conference and Exhibition Centre (DICEC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City.

Additionally, Ai Everything GLOBAL will take place at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi and DEC respectively, while the Dubai International Boat Show will be hosted at Dubai Harbour.

A premier event for the medical laboratory industry, Medlab middle East 2025 spotlights the latest advancements in laboratory medicine. With this year’s edition bringing together industry leaders under the theme "Building businesses. Bridging gaps. Fostering connections", the exhibition features eight dedicated product categories, while the Medlab Middle East Congress delivers 12 CME-accredited conferences covering essential industry topics such as laboratory management, haematology, clinical chemistry, and immunology.

UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai: 4-6 February

The world’s largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition, AEEDC Dubai 2025, continues its legacy of advancing education and innovation in dentistry. Bringing together leading experts, academics, and professionals from across the globe the event features a comprehensive scientific programme covering the latest research and advancements across dentistry disciplines. With over 4,000 exhibitors from 155 countries, hands-on workshops, exclusive networking programmes, and multi-billion-dirham business deals, AEEDC remains an unmissable event for the global dental community.

Organised by DWTC, Ai Everything GLOBAL will bring together over 500+ exhibitors, and over 500 Chief AI Officers to discuss transformative advancements and regulatory frameworks shaping the AI landscape. The event will explore key topics such as quantum computing, workforce readiness, and AI scalability across critical sectors like healthcare and education. Featuring more than 200 high-profile speakers from government, academia, and major tech firms, the exhibition will also showcase groundbreaking AI solutions from global technology leaders and innovative startups, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for AI innovation and collaboration.

EDEC - Emirates Diabetes and Endocrinology Congress 2025: 8-10 February

A premier gathering for the global endocrinology community, EDEC 2025 brings together leading endocrinologists and diabetologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to explore the latest advancements in endocrine science, diabetes treatment and patient care. This annual meeting continues to set new sector standards, attracting a world-class faculty from across the globe to deliver cutting-edge lectures, expert sessions and product theatres.

The region’s largest event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry, Breakbulk Middle East 2025 brings together logistics professionals, trade experts, and key decision-makers from across the sector. During the 2025 conference, delegates can access top-tier business intelligence, helping them to identify potential future projects, understand what it takes to be competitive in the bidding process, and gain insight into the success factors of recent major projects.

Organised in collaboration with a range of trade associations from the UAE and Japan, the exhibition acts as the ultimate hub for corporations and individuals alike to explore the boundless opportunities within Japan’s diverse industries. Following its successful inaugural edition last year, this year’s Exhibition will showcase a diverse range of categories including beauty and cosmetics, medical, gaming and anime, robotics and AI, clothing, artisans and handicrafts, sustainability, electrical manufacturing, real estate, food and beverage, textiles, and more.

Returning for its fourth edition, World of Coffee Dubai 2025 connects coffee producers, manufacturers, retailers, and traders from across the globe to explore the UAE’s rapidly growing coffee market.

Alongside its busy trade show floor of over 300 exhibitors. organised by DXB Live, the experiential agency of DWTC, in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) the event will also feature elements such as the Roaster Village, UAE National Championships, SCA Community Lounge, Coffee Design Awards, Best New Product Competition & Display, lectures, workshops and much more. The MENA coffee market is projected to reach $1.33bn by 2030, at an anticipated annual growth rate of 3.6% over the next five years, making this an important event for all those associated with the sector.

Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) & Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul: 10-12 February

Comprehensively connecting the airline supply chain, these two co-located, complementary events are rightly regarded as the ultimate dual forum for airlines, suppliers and regulators to come together, network, share expertise and explore the latest aviation products and technologies. AIME will showcase inflight advancements, while MRO Middle East will connect industry leaders with cutting-edge maintenance solutions.

A must-attend event for decision-makers and developers, the microsoft AI Tour is a participatory, hands-on event designed to demonstrate how Artificial intelligence (AI) can both expand professionals’ knowledge and advance their organisations. Held over one day in multiple global locations, this event features curated strategic content that brings the industry’s top AI solutions directly to attendees.

The world’s largest annual F&B event, Gulfood 2025, which is now celebrating its 30th edition, brings together over 5,000 companies to showcase 100,000 products. Spanning 1 million+ sq ft, the exhibition is perfectly designed for forging relationships, signing deals, launching products and announcing new developments. Organised by DWTC, this year’s event includes the Gulfood Green Awards, celebrating excellence in sustainability across the F&B value chain; the YouthX Young Chef Challenge, and Food Verse, where visitors can experience real-life applications of the technology trends paving the industry’s future.

For over three decades, the Dubai International Boat Show has been at the forefront of the global marine industry. The region's largest marine event, held at Dubai Harbour, showcases the latest in luxury yachts, superyachts, marine technology, and watersports. Bringing together global yacht manufacturers, industry professionals, and marine enthusiasts, the event offers a platform for networking, deal-making, and discovering cutting-edge innovations from industry experts shaping the future of maritime innovation. This DWTC-owned event continues to reinforce Dubai’s reputation as tourism hub for marine business.

A one-of-its-kind gathering for affiliate marketers and eCommerce entrepreneurs, Affiliate World Dubai 2025 offers two days of cutting-edge insights, networking, and deal-making. The event’s agenda will spotlight the latest advancements in affiliate marketing, e-commerce, digital agencies, and more. Key discussions will delve into the affiliate marketing landscape in the Middle East and explore the future of the industry. It will also feature four dedicated channel tracks covering e-commerce, native advertising, Facebook, and TikTok. Additionally, special sessions will address key industry trends, including strategies for generating high-quality leads, pillar content marketing, deal structures, and the buying and selling of digital assets.

The largest, most important and productive logistics networking event globally, WCA World 2025 returns to Dubai for its 14th global edition, bringing together independent freight forwarders from over 180 countries. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, this event enables exhibitors and visitors to expand their company’s visibility, reach new markets and raise awareness on a global scale.