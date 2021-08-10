DXB braces for exceptionally 11 busy days, expecting to handle more than a million passengers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) Dubai Airports has urged travellers to stay abreast of the latest travel regulations and plan their journeys as DXB is preparing for what could be the hub’s busiest weekends so far this year. The world’s busiest international airport is expecting to handle more than a million passengers over the next 11 days (August 12-22) with daily peaks averaging 100,000 passengers during weekends.

The surge is the outcome of a coinciding of the seasonal peak at the end of the summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE with recent changes in travel regulations for the UAE affecting several countries. The UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from several Asian and African countries including India, while the UK upgraded the UAE to its ‘Amber’ list of countries opening quarantine-free travel for certain category of travellers.

"We are prepared, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience at DXB. But given the recent changes in travel requirements, which can often differ depending on the starting point and the destination of a journey, passengers can make a big difference to their airport experience by following a few simple rules and tips," said Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.

"Considering that volume of passengers will be significantly higher in the arrivals area during this period, it is important that meeters and greeters do not congest the road in the terminal forecourt and that they pick up their arriving friends and family in comfort by using the car park or valet service," he added.

Considering that travel requirements have changed globally over recent weeks and months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports strongly urges all customers to: - Always check with their airline for information on travel requirements specific to their journey.

- Confirm the terminal their flight is arriving into/departing from before coming to the airport.

- Make sure they are aware of and meet the travel requirements of the country they are travelling to (including a negative PCR test report before the start of their journey).

- Use the airport’s ample designated parking areas or valet service to receive their guests in comfort. Stopping vehicles to pick up guests from the arrivals forecourt is a traffic violation and causes congestion in and around the terminal.

- Ensure they always wear a protective face mask and maintain physical distancing at the airport.

- Abstain from travelling or visiting public places and seek medical advice if they are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.

- Ensure that their travel documents (passport and visa) are updated and valid before heading to the airport.

- Say their goodbyes at home to help avoid crowding at the terminal forecourt.

Dubai Airports is working closely with its service and commercial partners including 55 international carriers, 100 plus food and beverage and retail outlets, and control and health authorities, to ensure the well-being and comfort of the customers.

DXB is taking comprehensive measures to maintain the health, safety and wellbeing of customers and staff across its facilities. These measures include periodic cleaning, facilitating the testing of inbound passengers and vaccination of airport staff, social distancing markers, providing hand sanitiser stations around the airport, use of protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, availability of PPE and facilities for the safe disposal and handling of biohazard material (PPEs), in addition to increased levels of sanitisation in compliance with international standards as set out by relevant local and Federal authorities.