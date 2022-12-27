UrduPoint.com

DXB Expected To Welcome Around 2 Million Passengers Over Holiday Season

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 07:00 PM

DXB expected to welcome around 2 million passengers over holiday season

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) Dubai International (DXB) will remain exceptionally busy over the remainder of the holiday season and well into the New Year, with nearly 2 million passengers expected to pass through DXB.

The operator urged passengers to plan their trips to and through the airport and follow simple travel tips to ensure a smooth airport experience.

DXB’s average daily passenger numbers have risen almost back to pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making this latest seasonal peak one of busiest since 2019. Over the next eight days starting 27th December, nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB, with average daily traffic reaching as many as 245,000 passengers. 2nd January is expected to be the busiest day with traffic exceeding 257,000 passengers.

December has been exceptionally busy for DXB due to a combination of factors including the seasonal influx of visitors, the recently concluded World Cup football event in Doha, and the strength of Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers.

The operator has urged travellers to follow a few simple tips to beat the holiday rush:

- For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.
- The roads to the airport could get busy during peak times. It’s best to plan some extra time to get to and through the airport.
- Travellers flying out of Terminal 1 should arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before departure.
- Use online and self-service options wherever available to get off to a smooth start to your journey.
- Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirate's convenient early and self-service check-in facilities.
- Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport.
- Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, will be operational round the clock from 31st December, 2022, to 1st January, 2023.
- Friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the arrival forecourt in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 are limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles.

