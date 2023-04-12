Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DXB Live Achieves 50% Growth; Provides Services To 432 Events In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DXB Live achieves 50% growth; provides services to 432 events in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 12th April, 2023 (WAM) – DXB Live, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), has reported an impressive 50 percent growth in 2022. The agency has provided its services to 432 events and expanded its presence in new regional and international markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Germany, establishing itself as one of the leading integrated event agencies in the region.

DXB Live has emerged as a pioneering leader in experiential events and exhibitions, serving as the main contractor for more than 50 renowned exhibitions, including mega events like GITEX Global, Gulfood, Light middle East, and Beauty World in 2022. It has also onboarded new clients, such as Saudi NEOM and Boeing International Corporation, in addition to over 80 international government entities.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live, stated, “2022 was a significant year for DXB Live as we achieved unprecedented results in terms of growth of clients, projects, and marking our foray into new markets. We have leveraged our four decades of experience and expertise to build new partnerships, onboard new clients, and reinforce collaboration with all relevant organisations while actively contributing to Dubai’s overall efforts in driving economic growth.”

Al Hammadi further added that the agency has vast and unparalleled global experience in producing events, exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, design, and creative technology, and they are consistently expanding their business across new services and markets.

DXB Live provided support for 200 external and private events in the UAE in 2022, including high-profile events like the World Rowing Championship, World Padel Championship, and Hatta Nights. Additionally, the agency managed 60 wedding ceremonies, five graduation ceremonies, and 26 concerts, including 12 musical concerts during Expo 2020 Dubai.

In 2022, DXB Live designed and constructed 221 innovative exhibition stands, covering over 230,000 square feet of exhibit space. The agency also expanded its regional and international presence, delivering turnkey solutions for the International Astronautical Congress on behalf of NASA, the Indian Space Agency, the UAE Space Agency, and D-Orbit Space. Additionally, DXB Live designed and built the DP World stand at the Automechanika exhibition held in Frankfurt, Germany.

In partnership with the World of Coffee Association, DXB Live organised and delivered the World of Coffee exhibition, which featured 1000 exhibitors and brands from 44 countries, generating significant interest from coffee manufacturers and businesses worldwide.

Al Hammadi said, "We have a diverse team led by Emirati talents with unmatched capabilities to carry out all kinds of events from conceptualization to implementation. We aim to reinforce Emiratisation in the events industry by employing and retaining more Emiratis across all work functions."

Furthermore, DXB Live hosted five community events, including the "Union Fort 8" event at the Dubai Expo, which drew 35,000 attendees and won the "Best Community Event Award" at the Middle East Events Awards 2022.

Related Topics

India World Technology Business UAE Dubai Marriage Saudi Germany Frankfurt Bahrain Saudi Arabia Middle East April Congress 2020 Market Event All From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

7 minutes ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

7 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.