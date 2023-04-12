DXB Live achieves 50% growth; provides services to 432 events in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 12th April, 2023 (WAM) – DXB Live, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), has reported an impressive 50 percent growth in 2022. The agency has provided its services to 432 events and expanded its presence in new regional and international markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Germany, establishing itself as one of the leading integrated event agencies in the region.

DXB Live has emerged as a pioneering leader in experiential events and exhibitions, serving as the main contractor for more than 50 renowned exhibitions, including mega events like GITEX Global, Gulfood, Light middle East, and Beauty World in 2022. It has also onboarded new clients, such as Saudi NEOM and Boeing International Corporation, in addition to over 80 international government entities.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live, stated, “2022 was a significant year for DXB Live as we achieved unprecedented results in terms of growth of clients, projects, and marking our foray into new markets. We have leveraged our four decades of experience and expertise to build new partnerships, onboard new clients, and reinforce collaboration with all relevant organisations while actively contributing to Dubai’s overall efforts in driving economic growth.”

Al Hammadi further added that the agency has vast and unparalleled global experience in producing events, exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, design, and creative technology, and they are consistently expanding their business across new services and markets.

DXB Live provided support for 200 external and private events in the UAE in 2022, including high-profile events like the World Rowing Championship, World Padel Championship, and Hatta Nights. Additionally, the agency managed 60 wedding ceremonies, five graduation ceremonies, and 26 concerts, including 12 musical concerts during Expo 2020 Dubai.

In 2022, DXB Live designed and constructed 221 innovative exhibition stands, covering over 230,000 square feet of exhibit space. The agency also expanded its regional and international presence, delivering turnkey solutions for the International Astronautical Congress on behalf of NASA, the Indian Space Agency, the UAE Space Agency, and D-Orbit Space. Additionally, DXB Live designed and built the DP World stand at the Automechanika exhibition held in Frankfurt, Germany.

In partnership with the World of Coffee Association, DXB Live organised and delivered the World of Coffee exhibition, which featured 1000 exhibitors and brands from 44 countries, generating significant interest from coffee manufacturers and businesses worldwide.

Al Hammadi said, "We have a diverse team led by Emirati talents with unmatched capabilities to carry out all kinds of events from conceptualization to implementation. We aim to reinforce Emiratisation in the events industry by employing and retaining more Emiratis across all work functions."

Furthermore, DXB Live hosted five community events, including the "Union Fort 8" event at the Dubai Expo, which drew 35,000 attendees and won the "Best Community Event Award" at the Middle East Events Awards 2022.