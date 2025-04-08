Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 05:15 PM

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) DXB LIVE, the integrated event management services arm of Dubai World Trade Centre, provided services to 466 diverse events in 2024, including 75 exhibitions and conferences. It also designed and built 226 exhibition stands locally and internationally, covering more than 500,000 square feet.

Additionally, it organised and managed several international conferences, global exhibitions, and festivals, including World of Coffee, the middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM), Dubai Future Festival, Dubai Coffee Festival, Modesh World, Hatta Cultural Nights, among others.

Since the beginning of 2024, DXB LIVE launched its strategic expansion plan outside the country, designing and building 40 exhibition stands in 13 global cities, including Italy, Germany, Spain, Singapore, the United States of America, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, said, “We have an ambitious strategic plan to expand in the region and several European countries and the United States of America. This year will witness the expansion of our work to Bahrain and the organization of new events.”

He added, “We are working to enhance our presence internationally and to raise the name of Dubai and the UAE in global forums around the world. We are moving quickly and steadily to strengthen our position as one of the most important and largest global companies in delivering integrated event services.”

