DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), announced a 20% business growth in the first half of 2023, compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

The agency successfully served 100 distinguished events, including 35 exhibitions, three conferences, 21 diverse public and entertainment events, and a range of concerts and graduation ceremonies. The number of events organised outside the UAE reached 15, and the agency designed and constructed 120 exhibition stands, covering a total area of over 250,000 square feet.

Overseas expansion

The first half of 2023 saw DXB LIVE expanding its operations into international markets, constructing exhibition stands at various international events in cities such as St. Petersburg (Russia), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Marrakech (Morocco), Istanbul (Türkiye), Düsseldorf (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), and Amsterdam (the Netherlands). The agency also participated in several international exhibitions to boost its brand awareness, including events in Germany, the United States, and Greece.

Building extensive experience

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, said, "We aim to increase our operations in foreign markets, including European and American countries, and in the middle East and Gulf region, particularly Saudi Arabia, which is experiencing promising growth in the commercial, entertainment, sports, and festivals sector. We are also forging alliances with international companies to organise and manage events and construct exhibition stands worldwide. We are steadily moving towards becoming one of the largest integrated event service providers globally, leveraging our three-decade-long experience and innovative services for global exhibitions, conferences, entertainment events, national events, and festivals."

GITEX Africa

Among the most notable events DXB LIVE served outside the UAE was GITEX Africa's inaugural edition in Marrakech, Morocco. Additionally, it designed and constructed five exhibition stands for HPE, Oracle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Rubrik IT Solutions, and Schneider Electric. The exhibition drew the attention of global technology leaders to Africa's vast potential.

World of coffee attracts 10,000 visitors

In January, the second edition of the World of Coffee exhibition, organised by DXB LIVE, attracted over 10,000 specialised visitors, and showcased 1,500 companies and brands from 44 countries, reinforcing Dubai's status as a regional hub for the coffee industry.

"DXB LIVE organised three important conferences, including the 'ICOPLAST Congress', which attracted about 1,500 doctors specialising in plastic medicine and surgery from 112 countries, with the participation of over 60 international associations. It entered the Guinness World Records by organising a session that included the largest number of plastic surgeons (480) and the greatest number of participating nationalities (89).

Main contractor for 20 major events

DXB LIVE served as the main contractor for 20 major events and was responsible for constructing all 100 event areas, spanning a total area of over 200,000 sq. ft. These included major events like Gulfood, GISEC, CABSAT, Dubai International Boat Show, Intersec, Jewellery Show, Middle East Lighting Expo, and many more.

Modesh World attracts 200,000 visitors annually

Modesh World, one of the most remarkable events crafted and managed by DXB LIVE, in association with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, has been consistently drawing around 200,000 visitors each year. The festival spans an impressive area of more than 300,000 square feet and is renowned for its array of offerings. Visitors can experience over 90 exciting games and rides, alongside a diverse set of activities in dedicated areas.

The event also features theatres, live performances, and a selection of restaurants, catering to a wide range of tastes.

In addition to Modesh World, DXB LIVE organises several long-standing events throughout the year. These include the DWTC’s Ramadan Majlis, and Dubai Sports World.

Success at Middle East Events Awards 2023

DXB LIVE received the "Best Stand Design & Build" award at the Middle East Events Awards 2023 for Sharjah Digital Office stand at GITEX. This prestigious award further underscores DXB LIVE's leadership in providing integrated event services.

50% growth in weddings business

The first half of 2023 saw a 50% increase in revenues from wedding parties held at DWTC. The creative efforts of the weddings team in organising spectacular events have reinforces DWTC’s position as a preferred destination for hosting large wedding parties.

