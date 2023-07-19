Open Menu

DXB Receives ACI Accessibility Accreditation For Its Commitment To Inclusive Travel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) Dubai International (DXB) has received accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) under its Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative that recognises global airports’ commitment to accessible travel operations.

The certification acknowledges DXB’s ongoing prioritisation of a safe and inclusive airport experience for passengers with physical and hidden disabilities. This aligns with the 2019 ACI World General Assembly Resolution and the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons, stipulating that all persons with disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Through launching a phased, two-year plan that addresses and elevates the travel experience for People of Determination (POD), DXB has successfully proven its ability to provide an accessible and inclusive airport experience for passengers, airport workers, visitors and the elderly. This includes launching a travel planner for pre-travel preparation, designing an Autism Friendly Route, and implementing a large-scale training programme.

Under the banner of “We all meet the world differently”, DXB’s innovative POD initiative contributes to Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s leading disability-friendly city and drives regional and international awareness of travellers with physical and hidden disabilities.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said, “Dubai Airports remains committed to creating an inclusive airport experience and we’re working with stakeholders to ensure we continue to develop services and facilities that travellers with disabilities require to make their travel to Dubai comfortable. Our goal is to see the needs of POD met at every touchpoint of the journey – especially those with hidden disabilities such as autism, chronic fatigue, and pain."

Designed to help airports measure, evaluate, and improve their accessibility culture, the ACI accreditation is the only international programme dedicated to travel accessibility and passengers with disabilities.

