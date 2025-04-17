Open Menu

DXB Recognised For Leadership In Aviation Safety By ACI

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dubai International (DXB) has been recognised with the Airports Council International (ACI) Safety Recognition Award 2025 for its innovative and proactive approach to aerodrome safety.

The award highlights DXB’s continuous efforts to introduce smart, scalable solutions that strengthen operational resilience and set new industry benchmarks.

The award honours airport operators that go beyond compliance, driving meaningful change in safety management and risk mitigation.

CEO Paul Griffiths and Buti Qurwash, SVP of Safety & Security at Dubai Airports, accepted the award during the 2nd ACI Asia-Pacific & middle East Regional Assembly and Conference in New Delhi, India.

DXB’s approach to safety is built on engagement, innovation, and collaboration. Recent initiatives include the Safety Superstar Award, which recognises employees for exemplary safety practices, and a confidential reporting system, making it easier for employees to flag concerns any concerns.

Furthermore, interactive safety videos, targeted safety surveys, and joint safety campaigns have further strengthened awareness and accountability across all stakeholders. By combining technology, recognition, and data-driven insights, these efforts are shaping a more resilient and safety-conscious airport environment.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, "Safety isn’t just about compliance — it’s the backbone of how we operate. This recognition from ACI is a testament to the commitment of our teams and partners, who work tirelessly to keep DXB running safely and seamlessly every day. At DXB, we don’t wait for challenges to arise; we anticipate them.

We use data, technology, and collaboration to ensure safety evolves in step with the demands of a fast-moving industry. As the world’s busiest international airport, we have a duty not only to maintain the highest standards but to push them forward, setting new benchmarks for aviation worldwide."

