DXB Recognised For Leadership In Aviation Safety By ACI
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dubai International (DXB) has been recognised with the Airports Council International (ACI) Safety Recognition Award 2025 for its innovative and proactive approach to aerodrome safety.
The award highlights DXB’s continuous efforts to introduce smart, scalable solutions that strengthen operational resilience and set new industry benchmarks.
The award honours airport operators that go beyond compliance, driving meaningful change in safety management and risk mitigation.
CEO Paul Griffiths and Buti Qurwash, SVP of Safety & Security at Dubai Airports, accepted the award during the 2nd ACI Asia-Pacific & middle East Regional Assembly and Conference in New Delhi, India.
DXB’s approach to safety is built on engagement, innovation, and collaboration. Recent initiatives include the Safety Superstar Award, which recognises employees for exemplary safety practices, and a confidential reporting system, making it easier for employees to flag concerns any concerns.
Furthermore, interactive safety videos, targeted safety surveys, and joint safety campaigns have further strengthened awareness and accountability across all stakeholders. By combining technology, recognition, and data-driven insights, these efforts are shaping a more resilient and safety-conscious airport environment.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, "Safety isn’t just about compliance — it’s the backbone of how we operate. This recognition from ACI is a testament to the commitment of our teams and partners, who work tirelessly to keep DXB running safely and seamlessly every day. At DXB, we don’t wait for challenges to arise; we anticipate them.
We use data, technology, and collaboration to ensure safety evolves in step with the demands of a fast-moving industry. As the world’s busiest international airport, we have a duty not only to maintain the highest standards but to push them forward, setting new benchmarks for aviation worldwide."
Recent Stories
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI
COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry
Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation
1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director20 minutes ago
-
Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation35 minutes ago
-
1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships1 hour ago
-
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security2 hours ago
-
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo2 hours ago
-
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler3 hours ago
-
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services contract3 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil gains 11 cents Wednesday to US$69.14 pb3 hours ago
-
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education3 hours ago
-
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation4 hours ago