DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busiest international airport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Dubai International (DXB) has set a new benchmark in global aviation, welcoming 92.3 million guests in 2024 – the highest annual traffic ever recorded in its history.

This milestone surpasses the previous record of 89.1 million achieved in 2018 and coincides with a landmark achievement: a decade of DXB leading the Airports Council International’s (ACI) list of the world’s busiest international airports.

This record-breaking performance was driven by sustained growth throughout the year, capped by an extraordinary final quarter that highlighted Dubai’s magnetic appeal as a global destination for travel, business, and investment. December emerged as the busiest month of 2024, with 8.2 million guests choosing DXB as their gateway and destination, reaffirming its position as the airport of choice for millions worldwide.

Commenting on the achievement, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, "Dubai International (DXB) is a global success story that reflects the UAE’s ability to transform bold ambitions into reality. Consistently ranked as the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, its record annual passenger traffic this year is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence that continues to shape the UAE’s progress."

“Our sustained investment in enhancing the airport’s capabilities contributes to our ability to achieve ambitious goals such as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s targets of becoming one of the world’s top five logistics hubs and doubling foreign trade by expanding connections to 400 new cities globally.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid commended the teams behind this remarkable success led by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. "Beyond gaining accolades, this achievement reflects our determination to set new global benchmarks. Under Sheikh Ahmed’s guidance, Dubai continues to redefine what a world-class airport experience means, inspiring travellers and industries alike."

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed further said, "Our focus goes beyond rankings, we aim to provide exceptional value to the world. In the years ahead, we seek to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global bridge between markets and cultures and a hub for connectivity and innovation. The future promises even greater milestones, each a step closer to realising Dubai’s bold vision.”

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “Crossing the 92 million mark is a monumental achievement for DXB and for Dubai. It reflects the relentless drive, collaboration, and passion of the oneDXB community – our people and partners – who work together to deliver seamless, world-class experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.

This year’s results exceeded our forecast by almost 200,000 in guest numbers, underscoring the strength of DXB’s global appeal. Looking ahead, we are confident in reaching the milestone of 100 million annual guests by 2027. Our $35 billion expansion plans for Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) will ensure we not only accommodate this growth but also allow Dubai Airports to redefine what it means to travel. This mega-project will give us the opportunity to incorporate the latest thinking in 21st-century airport design, gleaned from delivering the very best service to the more than 700 million customers that have passed through DXB over the last decade. We will ensure that the experience gained from 10 years as the world’s largest international airport will make Dubai an even more compelling destination.”

With connections to 272 destinations across 107 countries served by 106 international airlines, DXB continues to set the standard as one of the world’s most connected airports.

DXB handled 2.2 million tonnes of cargo during 2024, a sharp increase of 20.5% from last year when the hub registered 1.8 million tonnes in annual cargo.

The number of all flight movements increased by 5.7% in 2024 to reach 440,300, with a load factor of 78.1, a marginal growth of 0.3% for the year.

DXB achieved an incredible milestone in 2024 by handling 81.2 million bags while maintaining an industry-leading success rate of 99.45%. This translates to just 5.5 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests, beating the international standard of 6.9 bags/1000 guests as reported by SITA. Despite the massive surge in guest numbers, 98.2% of guests waited less than 10 minutes at departure passport control and 99.2% guests waited under five minutes at security.

Since 2014, DXB has led the ACI rankings as the world’s busiest international airport. Over the past decade, it has welcomed more than 700 million guests on over 3.3 million flights. This remarkable journey has been defined by operational innovation, a dedication to quality, and the collective spirit of the oneDXB community. A community that is frequently recognised for delivering exceptional guest experiences at the oneDXB Chairman’s Awards.

“This achievement isn’t just about numbers,” Griffiths added. “It’s about the people who make it possible –the dedication of our team, the seamless collaboration with our partners, and the trust of the millions of guests who choose DXB year after year. Together, we are shaping the future of air travel.”

As DXB celebrates its record-breaking 2024, it is already setting its sights on the future. With Dubai’s renowned winter season, major global events, and ongoing infrastructure investments, DXB is poised to build on its success in 2025 and beyond. The airport’s unwavering focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences ensures its place as the world’s most connected and preferred global hub.