DXB Set For Record-breaking Start To 2025 With 4.3m Guests In 15 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) Dubai International (DXB) is on track to welcome 4.3 million guests in the first 15 days of the year, setting the stage for its busiest January yet. Daily traffic is projected to peak on 3rd January, with over 311,000 guests expected.
With an average of 287,000 guests passing through daily during this period—8% higher than the same period in 2024 and 6% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018-19—DXB is operating at volumes akin to its busiest months ever, demonstrating its ability to meet global travel demand with efficiency and ease.
This exceptional performance reflects a surge in international visitors flying out after the festive season, coupled with residents returning from holidays.
As the world’s leading airport for international passengers, DXB remains a global benchmark for operational excellence, offering seamless connectivity and an unmatched guest experience on an extraordinary scale.
