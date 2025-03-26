Open Menu

DXB Set To Welcome 3.6 Mn Guests Over Eid Holiday Peak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai International (DXB) is bracing for a holiday surge unlike any other, with more than 3.6 million guests in total expected to pass through its terminals during the Eid travel peak from 26 March to 7 April. The busiest day of the period is forecast for Saturday, 5 April, when 309,000 guests are expected.

Daily total traffic is set to average 276,000 guests, with the sharpest rise projected in the first week of April. Departures during the Eid week are anticipated to surge by 19% compared to average weekly volumes over the past month, reflecting a significant seasonal uplift.

With schools breaking for spring, demand remains strong for key VFR (visiting friends and relatives) markets such as India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, alongside a notable rise in leisure travel, including an increase in traffic to Sri Lanka, Türkiye and Italy.

To support smooth journeys during this peak period, Dubai Airports is urging guests to use the recently introduced DXB Express Maps, a smart wayfinding tool that provides real-time navigation across all terminals. By scanning a QR code displayed on any flight information screen, guests can locate their gate, browse the full array of dining and retail options, or find nearby facilities with ease.

Dubai Airports is also ready with enhanced services for People of Determination (PoD) through clearly marked accessibility routes, discreet support for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyard from trained staff wearing Sunflower pins, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

In collaboration with airline, service and commercial partners, and government authorities, Dubai Airports is working to ensure seamless guest flows across all touchpoints throughout the holiday period.

