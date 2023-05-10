DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) today announced that the fourth edition of the Dubai Snow Run (DXB Snow Run), organised in collaboration with Ski Dubai, will be held on 21st May at Mall of the Emirates.

The details of the race, which is set to kick off at 6:30 am at the popular indoor ski venue, were announced at a press conference held in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Mohammad El Etri, Vice-President for Global Snow at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment and Cinemas; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

Open to all runners between the ages of 15 and 70, the DXB Snow Run offers two race distances: a 3km course consisting of three loops around Ski Dubai, or a 5km course consisting of five loops.

Both courses take place in frigid temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

Saeed Hareb said that the fourth DXB Snow Run reinforces Dubai's status as a leading destination for snow sports in the region, while also underscoring the city's commitment to providing a wealth of sporting opportunities, including snow sports.

Hareb expressed his anticipation for an increased number of participants in this year's run.

Launched in 2020, the annual event aims to foster a winter sports culture across the region and nurture emerging snow sports athletes, aside from promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among residents and visitors. The third edition of the event saw the participation of more 500 participants from different nationalities.