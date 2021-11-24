DXB to welcome 1.8m passengers in next 11 days

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Dubai Airports has issued a passenger advisory alerting travellers about Dubai International (DXB) getting exceptionally busy over the coming period.

According to the operator, as many as 1.8 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between 25th November - 5th December, with average daily traffic reaching 164,000 passengers. The fourth of December is expected to be the busiest day during this period with passenger numbers likely to surpass the 190,000 mark.

Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, "As always, Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities, and all our other commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for our customers.

Those travelling during this peak period can make their journey smooth and comfortable by following a few simple tips."

Considering that travel requirements have changed globally due to the pandemic, Dubai Airports strongly urges all customers to be aware of the latest travel regulations for the desired destitution.