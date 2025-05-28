DXB Tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' In Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dubai International (DXB) has maintained its position as the leading airport in the ACI’s 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking for the Asia-Pacific & middle East.
Commenting on the achievement, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, "Connectivity is the cornerstone of relevance in global aviation, and we are pleased to see Dubai International (DXB) recognised once again as the region’s leading hub in ACI’s 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking.
“What sets DXB apart is not only the scale of our network, but the consistency and quality of the connections the airport provides.”
The airport currently serves more than 265 destinations across six continents, reinforcing its contribution to global trade, tourism, and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities.
“But connectivity at this level only matters if it is delivered with precision. Our strength lies in combining reach with efficiency, ensuring fast, seamless and secure journeys for tens of millions of guests each year,” he added.
Griffiths continued, “This recognition reflects the oneDXB spirit - a shared commitment of our airline partners, the broader airport community and the city of Dubai. Together, we are shaping a model of airport connectivity that is agile, guest-focused and economically significant, not just for the region but for the world.”
