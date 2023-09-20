DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Dubai International (DXB) topped the Airport Connectivity rankings for the Asia-Pacific and middle East region, as announced by the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) on Tuesday.

The Airport Connectivity Report revealed that air connectivity in the Middle East stands out with +26% growth in total connectivity in 2022 against 2019, with direct connectivity to destinations in North America, Asia-Pacific and Africa witnessing the strongest recovery since Covid-19, with Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) driving the growth. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific has seen a decline in air connectivity by -38 percent in the same period.

Welcoming another milestone for DXB, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, "I'm incredibly proud to see DXB at the top of the Airport Connectivity Index for Asia Pacific and the Middle East. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and our service partners working across DXB, and it reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connections for our guests worldwide.

"

Stefano Baronci, Director-General of ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, said, "We congratulate Dubai International for achieving the No.1 position in the ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East connectivity ranking. This reaffirms Dubai Airport's commitment to providing top-quality air connectivity, both direct and indirect, connecting people and places worldwide.

"Dubai Airport has consolidated its leading position in this ranking by improving its connectivity post-pandemic, with a growth of 17 percent over 2019. Dubai Airport's commitment to enhancing connectivity is bolstering the region's economy and global trade."

Developed in partnership with PwC, the Airport Connectivity Report measures passengers' ability to access the global air transport network, capturing both direct and indirect routes, while also factoring in the quality of the service of each connection, such as destination choice, service frequency, onward connectivity, price, contributing to the passenger experience.

DXB is connected to more than 255 destinations across 104 countries and over 90 international airlines.