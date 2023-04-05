Close
DXB Welcomes Cyprus Airways’ Inaugural Flight From Larnaca

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Dubai International (DXB) welcomed Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca, which arrived at Terminal 1 last Wednesday.

The carrier is operating three weekly flights between the two destinations on a 180-seat capacity Airbus A320 aircraft.

Connecting Cyprus to the UAE, the route is expected to generate multiple connectivity options with the middle East, Far East and other global destinations while boosting tourism and business on both sides.

DXB is currently connected to 230 destinations across 95 plus countries via more than 85 international airlines.

