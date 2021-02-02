UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DXB Welcomes US-Bangla Airlines’ Inaugural Flight From Dhaka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:15 PM

DXB welcomes US-Bangla Airlines’ inaugural flight from Dhaka

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Dubai International (DXB) further bolstered its connectivity to the subcontinent with the launch of the US-Bangla Airlines flights between the Bangladeshi capital city of Dhaka and Dubai on February 1st.

The inaugural flight from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport arrived at DXB’s Terminal 2 at 2240 hours on Monday with 140 passengers. The airline will operate daily flights between the two destinations on a 164-seat capacity Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The Dhaka-Dubai route recorded a traffic of 850,000 passengers in 2019.

Related Topics

Dubai Traffic Dhaka February 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

Sweden Seeks Areas for Deeper Cooperation With Rus ..

6 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar party demands release of Aung San S ..

7 minutes ago

Sweden's Top Diplomat Tells Lavrov About Spilling ..

7 minutes ago

Myanmar Military Releases Most of Detained Regiona ..

7 minutes ago

Chad bans protests ahead of vote announcement

7 minutes ago

Musthaq Ahmed shares views on captaincy of Babar A ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.