e-Dirham government services revenue reaches AED22.11 billion in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The e-dirham government services revenue exceeded AED22 billion, with AED13 billion coming from the e-dirham system and AED9 billion from service points, respectively, in 2019.

The total number of transactions executed via the e-dirham system reached 49million, including 15million transactions through the system's website, and 34million transactions via service points, the Ministry of Finance revealed today in a statement.

The total number of receipts was 24million, with 9million receipts from the website, and 15million from service points.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector at the Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed the ministry’s keenness to work with relevant authorities to provide services that meet the expectations and requirements of customers.

The e-dirham call centre, meanwhile, registered a success rate exceeding 90 percent for resolving inquiries. The average speed of a transaction via the e-dirham system was 1.2 seconds.

"The Ministry of Finance strives to continuously provide innovative digital solutions to facilitate the payment of Federal government services fees. The e-dirham system is an important technical achievement when it comes to digital payment gateways, thanks to its efficiency, accuracy and ease of use. It enhances cash-flow management, and raises it in line with best practices," he said.