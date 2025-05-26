Open Menu

E& Empowers 284 Emirati Tech Leaders Through 'AI Graduate Programme'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) e& has celebrated the next generation of Emirati tech leaders as its flagship "AI Graduate Programme" marked a new milestone. Since its launch in 2021, the e& AI Graduate Programme has hired 284 Emirati graduates, underscoring the Group’s commitment to nurturing local talent and building a future-ready digital workforce.

The latest cohort was honoured at a graduation held at Atlantis, Dubai, celebrating their successful completion of the programme and their readiness to contribute to the UAE’s innovation-driven economy.

The event brought together 500 attendees with senior e& leaders in attendance. The families of the 25 latest graduates also joined the ceremony to celebrate this milestone in nurturing the next generation of AI-driven innovators.

The ceremony was followed by the One& Celebration, where e&'s Group CEO and senior leadership recognised the AI Graduates and standout employees from across the company who embody the group's values of innovation and excellence.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer of e&, said, “Our AI Graduate Programme stands as a benchmark for excellence in emerging talent development, empowering them with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.

As technological advancements reshape industries, this initiative plays a crucial role in equipping talent to seize new opportunities and drive innovation. It reflects our deep commitment to ensuring that Emirati talents are future-ready and take the lead in shaping the next era of technological progress.”

By 2030, AI is expected to generate 170 million new jobs worldwide, leading to a net gain of 78 million roles.

In line with e&’s commitment to making AI more inclusive and representative, the AI Graduate Programme maintains a strong gender balance, with 62 percent of graduate hires being female, and an overall 81 percent female participation rate since the inception of the programme in 2021.

Launched in 2021, the AI Graduate Programme empowers the next generation of Emirati AI leaders through an immersive, hands-on approach to learning that combines cutting-edge technology training with a solid foundation in leadership development.

Over the course of this 12-month programme, participants delve into practical applications in technology, cybersecurity, AI, big data, and analytics, gaining the skills and knowledge needed to shape the future of digital innovation.

