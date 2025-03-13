e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) e& is joining as a main partner of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers by establishing sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

e& is dedicating its various platforms and resources to facilitate contributions to the campaign, which allows people to make donations in honour of their fathers.

Operating under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign reinforces the noble values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE has become known. It also promotes the concept of charitable endowments and creates a community-wide movement that supports its aims.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, stated, "We are honoured to be a main partner of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, which reflects the UAE's commitment to providing sustainable healthcare for communities in need. This commitment is rooted in the UAE's humanitarian mission and the belief that access to healthcare is essential for social prosperity and a dignified life."

"Participating in this campaign demonstrates e &'s strong commitment to social responsibility and support for national efforts to promote sustainable philanthropy. We aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of less fortunate individuals."

e& is supporting the campaign in different ways, including dedicated numbers to send SMS, enabling donations through the Smiles app as well as promoting the campaign via SMS and other platforms, and changing its network name.

It also announced a set of special mobile numbers that will be auctioned at the Most Noble Number charity auction in support of the campaign. The auction, organised in collaboration with Emirates Auction on 15th March at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, is set to see the participation of UAE's notable businessmen and philanthropists.

Special numbers to be auctioned in support of the campaign include: 0500777777, 0500999999, 0565000000, 0565500000, 0565555553, 0569222222, 0543444444, 0545555557, 0547700000 and 0548888884.

The Fathers' Endowment campaign welcomes donations via the campaign's dedicated website FathersFund.ae or through its toll-free contact centre at 8004999. Contributions are also accepted via bank transfer to the campaign's account at Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201) in UAE Dirhams.

Additionally, the campaign offers the option to contribute via SMS donations by sending the word "أبي" or "Father" through du and Etisalat by e& in the UAE to the following numbers: 1034 for AED10, 1035 for AED50, 1036 for AED100, and 1038 for AED500.

Donations can also be made through the DubaiNow app under the "Donations" category or by creating a dedicated wallet for institutions or individuals on the Dubai Community Contributions Platform "Jood" at Jood.ae.