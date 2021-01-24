UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-Ramadan Content Market Concludes Successfully

Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The first edition of the two-day virtual E-Ramadan Content Market- E-RCM successfully concluded last week after witnessing great participation from content sellers, content buyers, producers, directors, and content distributors from around the world.

These included Blue Media from Turkey, Baby Clay from Bahrain, and Toaster Productions from the UAE, to name a few.

This unique event which was in response to a need that was identified in the market and successfully fulfilled witnessed a powerful buyers’ line-up, and a large number of participants from countries beyond the region who are interested in acquiring content tailored for the Holy Month of Ramadan, such as ATV, Kanal D and Semerkand tv from Turkey, Al Rai from Kuwait, Mi Media International from Malaysia and SCTV from Indonesia, among others.

The event witnessed the participation of over 100 field professionals, representing 60 companies from 18 countries, who took part in 150 successful meetings over two days.

Also, attendees got the opportunity to screen over 20 new titles tailored for the Holy Month of Ramadan a month before the event through the event’s virtual platform "Content business Hub".

Due to the unprecedented success and high demand the event has witnessed, E-Ramadan Content Market will return in the same format on 11th and 12th January, 2022, strategically organised to take place at the right time, which is three months before the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It is worth mentioning that the event is powered by DICM – Dubai International Content Market, which will take place on 24th and 25th November, 2021, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel - an event organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding.

