E& Ranked World’s Fastest Growing Brand In Latest Global 500 Brand Report
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) e&, a global technology company, has achieved exceptional brand value growth this year and is ranked by Brand Finance as the “World’s Fastest Growing Brand” in their Global 500 Brand 2025 report released earlier today during World Economic Forum at Davos.
This recognition reflects a remarkable eight-fold increase in brand value versus last year, reaching an all-time high brand value of US$15.3 billion for e& as a standalone brand.
This success is the culmination of a three-year transformation journey, during which e& consolidated its historic “Etisalat” brand under a unified identity.
The significant increase of e&’s brand portfolio and investment value in the 2025 report was driven by growth in investments and portfolio exceeding US$20 billion, including but not limited to ptcl (Pakistan), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), and the acquisition of a controlling stake (50 per cent plus one economic share) in the service and infrastructure companies of PPF Telecom Group.
Furthermore, this growth was strengthened by the integration of the historic Etisalat brand and an organic year-on-year growth for e& of 13 per cent on a consolidated basis. e& also received a Brand Strength Index (BSI) rating of AAA, with a score of 84.6 out of 100.
The e& brand, introduced as part of the group’s strategic transformation, reflects a forward-looking vision that transcends traditional telecommunications.
Though relatively young, it has quickly established itself as a technology powerhouse, housing five distinct business verticals that drive its growth and innovation.
Last year’s Brand Finance Global 500 report ranked both the e& and ‘etisalat by e&’ brands, with the latter now fully absorbed into e&, significantly enhancing its position and overall brand portfolio value in the rankings, which soared 700 per cent year-on-year.
With a focus on empowering individuals, businesses, and communities across 38 countries, e& has built a powerful ecosystem designed to inspire growth, enable innovation, and create opportunities for a brighter, more connected future.
e& is also ranked among the Top 10 Most Valuable Telecom Brands globally according to the Global 500 Brand 2025 report. The company has consistently received recognition in its home market, including from Kantar BrandZ, which named it the most valuable brand in the UAE in November 2024.
The Global 500 2025 report again recognised Hatem Dowidar as the "Telecom Guardian of the Year" for the third consecutive year. In the 2025 rankings, he achieved an overall position of 39th and secured the number one spot in the telecom sector.
