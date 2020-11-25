UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-scooter Services Resume In RAK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:45 PM

E-scooter services resume in RAK

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, RAKTA, has announced the restarting of the e-scooters service in cooperation with "FENIX", by deploying 200 tourist scooters in ten different vital sites in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Users can access the scooters via the FENIX mobile application, with an AED3 unlocking fee. Customers can also receive clear in-app safety instructions and local guidelines on how to use the electric vehicles legally and responsibly.

Mohammed Hashem Esmaeel, Director of Quality Control and Operation Department, said that the environmentally friendly service will enhance the means of transport in the emirate and make a quick and convenient transportation option, especially when traveling short distances, at a reduced cost.

Esmaeel reminded e-scooter users not to exceed the speed limit of 20 km per hour, and to be mindful of not obstructing the movement of other vehicles and pedestrians. The minimum age required to operate an e-scooter is 14 years.

Related Topics

Mobile Vehicles (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ATRC launches ‘ASPIRE’ to drive creation of fu ..

5 minutes ago

Khokhar appeals shopkeepers to strictly compliance ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

7 minutes ago

Saifullah brothers grieves over demise of senior j ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways to purchase 1050 coaches, goods ..

7 minutes ago

CPEC reshaping geo-economic landscape, game-change ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.