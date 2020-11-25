E-scooter services resume in RAK

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, RAKTA, has announced the restarting of the e-scooters service in cooperation with "FENIX", by deploying 200 tourist scooters in ten different vital sites in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Users can access the scooters via the FENIX mobile application, with an AED3 unlocking fee. Customers can also receive clear in-app safety instructions and local guidelines on how to use the electric vehicles legally and responsibly.

Mohammed Hashem Esmaeel, Director of Quality Control and Operation Department, said that the environmentally friendly service will enhance the means of transport in the emirate and make a quick and convenient transportation option, especially when traveling short distances, at a reduced cost.

Esmaeel reminded e-scooter users not to exceed the speed limit of 20 km per hour, and to be mindful of not obstructing the movement of other vehicles and pedestrians. The minimum age required to operate an e-scooter is 14 years.