E& UAE Revolutionises Telecom Tower Inspections With AI-powered Drones
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) e& UAE today announced the launch of its autonomous drone-based cell tower inspection, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), marking a major leap in telecom infrastructure management and operational safety.
The new initiative combines real-time data analytics, AI and autonomous flight capabilities to enable faster, safer, and more sustainable inspection of telecom towers across the UAE.
The introduction of autonomous drones redefines the way telecom infrastructure is maintained and monitored. Controlled remotely from the Drones Operations Centre, each drone flight is tracked in real time by expert teams who oversee flight progress, verify safety protocols and ensure inspection accuracy.
Unlike traditional tower inspections, drones can navigate complex environments autonomously, enhancing worker safety and operational efficiency. They also play a vital role in emergency response, supporting the delivery of critical aid and connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.
Through advanced AI analytics, the drones instantly detect structural anomalies during inspection, enabling a proactive approach to maintenance that prevents costly disruptions and extends asset lifespans.
The technology also supports remote inspections of safety procedures and surveillance of unauthorised activity driving a smarter, more secure network environment.
Each review generates actionable data that feeds into e& UAE’s digital infrastructure management systems, supporting predictive maintenance, optimised asset use and a significantly reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional inspection methods.
Marwan bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer, e& UAE, said, “The integration of autonomous drones into our operations reflects our commitment to reimagining network operations through cutting-edge innovation that improves reliability, safety and sustainability. Through AI-powered insights and real-time control, we are enhancing the safety and accuracy of telecom tower inspections while enabling faster, data-driven decisions that future-proof our infrastructure. And with the support of the Drones Operations Centre, we’re demonstrating how technology can elevate operational resilience while supporting the UAE’s broader ambitions for smart, sustainable cities.”
