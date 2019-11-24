UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EAD, Borouge Empower UAE Youth To Champion Sustainable Development

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustainable development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The Sustainable Campus Initiative, SCI, annual award ceremony and exhibition was organised by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, and Borouge, in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher education and Scientific Research, highlighting the most important projects on environmental sustainability carried out by students from various UAE universities and colleges during the academic year 2018-2019.

The event, which was held at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel - Abu Dhabi, began with the opening of an exhibition that displayed different projects and initiatives of the colleges and universities participating in the SCI.

The universities included the UAE University, the Abu Dhabi University, Zayed University, the American University in Sharjah and the American University in Ras Al Khaimah, the New York University in Abu Dhabi, the Manipal academy of Higher Education, the Higher Colleges of TechnologyAbu Dhabi, and Amity University in Dubai, in addition to the UAE and Korean teams that participated in the Dejaeyon programme.

A workshop entitled, "Environmental Education Future Shaping", was organised by experts from the EAD and Borouge, with participation and contributions from students.

In recognition of their efforts for the Best Green Campus Audit, the American University of Sharjah and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education received awards during the event, while New York University in Abu Dhabi and the American University of Sharjah received the award for the Best Sustainability Action Project.

"The official portal of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, in the UAE highlighted the SCI's efforts by publishing it on their portal, as a project supporting the UAE towards its SDGs. The project was added to the portal under category 4 'Quality Education'," said Khansa Al Blouki, Manager of Environmental Awareness Division at EAD.

From the 21 UAE universities and colleges that participated in the initiative, mainly from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, 10 universities conducted environmental auditing or implemented sustainable projects in their campuses, in addition to increasing awareness on using available resources, such as water, energy, and land, and measuring them, as well as reducing air pollution and generating waste.

Related Topics

Technology Education Water UAE Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah New York Sudanese Pound Event From Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

18 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

18 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

47 minutes ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

48 minutes ago

Innovation workshop held at Emirates Institute for ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador bestowed Bulgaria&#039;s highest or ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.