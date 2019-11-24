EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustainable development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The Sustainable Campus Initiative, SCI, annual award ceremony and exhibition was organised by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, and Borouge, in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher education and Scientific Research, highlighting the most important projects on environmental sustainability carried out by students from various UAE universities and colleges during the academic year 2018-2019.

The event, which was held at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel - Abu Dhabi, began with the opening of an exhibition that displayed different projects and initiatives of the colleges and universities participating in the SCI.

The universities included the UAE University, the Abu Dhabi University, Zayed University, the American University in Sharjah and the American University in Ras Al Khaimah, the New York University in Abu Dhabi, the Manipal academy of Higher Education, the Higher Colleges of Technology – Abu Dhabi, and Amity University in Dubai, in addition to the UAE and Korean teams that participated in the Dejaeyon programme.

A workshop entitled, "Environmental Education Future Shaping", was organised by experts from the EAD and Borouge, with participation and contributions from students.

In recognition of their efforts for the Best Green Campus Audit, the American University of Sharjah and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education received awards during the event, while New York University in Abu Dhabi and the American University of Sharjah received the award for the Best Sustainability Action Project.

"The official portal of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, in the UAE highlighted the SCI's efforts by publishing it on their portal, as a project supporting the UAE towards its SDGs. The project was added to the portal under category 4 'Quality Education'," said Khansa Al Blouki, Manager of Environmental Awareness Division at EAD.

From the 21 UAE universities and colleges that participated in the initiative, mainly from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, 10 universities conducted environmental auditing or implemented sustainable projects in their campuses, in addition to increasing awareness on using available resources, such as water, energy, and land, and measuring them, as well as reducing air pollution and generating waste.