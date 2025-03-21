EAD Collaborates With TRENDS To Enhance Scientific Research For Environment, Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TRENDS Research & Advisory to support EAD's efforts in research, training, studies, and field surveys, contributing to its strategic goals of environmental conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.
The MoU was signed by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS. Both parties committed to strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise, and developing knowledge and training initiatives to address environmental challenges and sustainability issues in ways that meet societal needs.
Dr. Al Dhaheri said, "We believe, at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, that scientific research and specialised studies are fundamental pillars in achieving our vision for environmental sustainability."
"Through our collaboration with TRENDS and other leading academic institutions, we strive to build a comprehensive research ecosystem that supports environmental policymaking, fosters innovation in climate change, sustainability, and biodiversity conservation, and cements Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in environmental governance.
This partnership aligns with our commitment to ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come," she added.
Dr. Al Ali stated, "This agreement contributes to achieving sustainable development goals by supporting field studies and public opinion surveys that provide vital, data-driven insights. These insights help formulate effective solutions and recommendations based on scientific evidence.
"Our research and surveys serve as essential analytical tools for measuring public sentiment and understanding societal needs, ultimately guiding the development of plans and strategies that support our shared vision for a sustainable future."
The collaboration will encompass joint research on topics of mutual interest, including social, political, economic, and environmental studies, as well as field surveys. It will also involve the exchange of experts and researchers to leverage their expertise, encourage research publications, and participate in academic events.
Additionally, the partnership will include organising joint research activities, seminars, and environmental conferences, as well as analysing economic, social, and political trends to assess their impact on environmental protection efforts and future forecasting.
