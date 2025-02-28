EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) continues to strengthen its global partnerships in environmental stewardship with a strategic mission to Japan.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, along with the Agency’s executive management team, met with Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, to explore collaborative opportunities in climate adaptation and sustainability, alongside engagements with leading public and private sector stakeholders.

In a significant move last year that bolstered bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan, Governor Koike visited Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Hospital and Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, where she commended EAD’s efforts in preserving the emirate’s rich mangrove ecosystem.

The EAD delegation also participated in high-level discussions with senior executives specialising in climate adaptation, water resources and waste management. This tour is part of EAD’s ongoing commitment to integrating global best practices to preserve and improve the Emirate’s environment and enhance its operations in Abu Dhabi.

"Our visit to Japan proved highly productive, yielding profound insights from leading sustainability experts. We gained invaluable knowledge in waste reduction, climate mitigation, biotechnology advancements, and marine water conservation. These learnings will be instrumental in implementing innovative solutions in Abu Dhabi, ensuring sustainable environmental outcomes for future generations.

This international engagement programme is crucial for exchanging knowledge and best practices, directly supporting our strategic priority to enhance EAD’s credibility and foster synergies in key environmental disciplines," said Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri.

A Primary focus of EAD’s visit was to examine Japan’s digital transformation within the government sector and to gain insights into the country’s exemplary waste management systems. Japan is internationally acclaimed for its innovative environmental practices, particularly in waste management and emission reduction. The nation’s Green Growth Strategy, which aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, underscores its dedication to sustainability.

The delegation was particularly keen on Japan’s application of nature-based solutions (NbS) to mitigate natural disaster impacts, such as the restoration of wetlands and mangroves to buffer against waves, storm surges, and coastal hazards.

This benchmarking mission is part of EAD’s ongoing international stakeholder engagement programme to advance its climate mitigation strategies and operational excellence in Abu Dhabi. By assimilating global best practices, EAD is committed to implementing innovative and sustainable solutions to address environmental challenges and foster a greener future for the emirate.