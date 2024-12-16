EAD delegation visits Bahrain as part of ‘Jaywun’ scientific mission

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), headed by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Agency, visited the Kingdom of Bahrain to enhance regional cooperation in the field of environmental research and exchange knowledge on best practices regarding marine environment protection.

The visit’s agenda included a meeting with Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Chairman of the Supreme Council for the Environment.

The delegation also visited the Arabian Gulf University and the University of Bahrain, where they discussed ways to develop joint programmes to study biodiversity and address environmental challenges in the Arabian Gulf, ensuring environmental sustainability and protecting marine resources for future generations.

In conjunction with the visit, the Agency’s marine research vessel “Jaywun” embarked on a research mission aimed at conducting pioneering scientific studies in various fields, carrying out qualitative environmental surveys for the first time in the territorial waters of the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain to enhance environmental sustainability in the Arabian Gulf.

The mission collected more than 150 samples from eight different sites in the territorial waters, and carried out the first environmental DNA study of marine biodiversity, acoustic surveys of the sea floor in the southern Arabian Gulf region, and water quality surveys to assess the impact of climate change on the marine ecosystem.

Additional research was conducted on the levels of heavy metals to determine their impact on marine life. Nutrient enrichment rates were monitored to assess ecosystem balance, as was the presence and spread of microplastic particles in the Gulf’s waters, along with an evaluation of their effects. The planned research agenda concluded with an impact assessment of transboundary sandstorms on air and water quality in the region and an analysis of their comprehensive environmental implications.

During its stop at Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain, “Jaywun” received visits from several local entities, including a delegation from the Supreme Council for Environment headed by Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, in addition to representatives from Nawah Foundation, Bapco Energy, the Arabian Gulf University, the University of Bahrain, the Ministry of Sustainable Development, the Bahrain Scientific Centre, and the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture.

The ship also received a number of school and university students.

During its seven-day research voyage, “Jaywun” hosted a group of specialists and experts affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network. The network plays a pivotal role in finding solutions to environmental challenges in the emirate and enhancing understanding and application of sustainability principles. These efforts were made in light of the urgent need to accelerate climate action and address the close relationship between climate, biodiversity loss and pollution.

The trip also included 10 researchers and experts from EAD, in addition to researchers from M42 as well as teams from Bahrain representing the Supreme Council for the Environment and the Arabian Gulf University.

Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri said, “The visit of EAD’s delegation to Bahrain is an essential part of these efforts to enhance regional partnerships and exchange scientific and practical expertise, which contributes to unifying visions towards achieving common environmental sustainability goals. Joining efforts and exchanging experiences between regional countries is the best way to achieve our common vision of preserving our marine resources and their biodiversity for future generations.”

She added, “Through this pioneering research conducted onboard “Jaywun”, we will be able to strengthen our environmental database and develop scientific solutions to address the increasing environmental challenges facing the Arabian Gulf. We look forward to continued cooperation with our regional partners to ensure the sustainability of our marine environment and protection of its natural resources.”

EAD launched “Jaywun” – the most advanced marine research vessel in the middle East and the first of its kind in the Emirates – in January 2023, with the aim of supporting fish stock monitoring efforts and protecting biodiversity and marine habitats in the country. The ship is designed to conduct studies and research in various conditions and seas, making it a vital tool for promoting scientific research and environmental innovation.

