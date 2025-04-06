EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) As part of the Year of the Community, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Emirates Nature-WWF, the founding partners of the Connect with Nature programme, announced the launch of a new 5-year strategy (2025-2029). The strategy aims to empower a new generation of young leaders in environmental conservation by promoting Citizen Science.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, and Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, to renew the long-standing partnership between the two parties on the details of implementing the new strategy.

The new strategy builds on the tremendous success of the Connect with Nature programme, which has reached more than 2.5 million youth since its launch in 2019. It connects youth with nature and provides students in public and private schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region with the opportunity to participate in field activities that promote environmental conservation and Citizen Science.

It also underscores a steadfast commitment to inspiring and empowering young people in society. The programme continues to engage youth, particularly younger audiences, providing them with opportunities to cultivate their potential and grow into the leaders of tomorrow.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri commented, “The new 5-year strategy represents an important stage in our journey towards promoting environmental responsibility in society and preparing leaders capable of effecting environmental change. By integrating Citizen Science and practical experiences in environmental conservation into school programs and activities, we are working to create an ecosystem that combines knowledge and action to achieve a green economy, in line with the UAE Vision 2030. Our partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF provides an opportunity to strategically expand the scope of the program, ensuring that our combined efforts and cooperation protect our natural heritage and advance a green and sustainable future for future generations.”

The new Connect with Nature Field Trip Series for schools will accommodate 2,000 students annually, offering participants a unique opportunity to work alongside conservationists and environmental experts as citizen scientists.

From venturing knee-deep into muddy mangroves to measure the growth of new saplings to kayaking across the nation’s vibrant coastal areas and shaping environmental policies, these field trips are designed to inspire a deeper appreciation for nature while also contributing to conservation impact.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information Science and Outreach Management said, “At EAD, we recognise that the path to a sustainable future starts with education and active participation. The 5-year strategy for Connect with Nature is a testament to our unwavering commitment to equipping young minds with the knowledge, skills, and experiences needed to become future environmental leaders. By incorporating citizen science and conservation into school programmes, we are fostering a generation that not only understands the importance of protecting our ecosystems but is also empowered to take meaningful action. We are confident that their contributions will be instrumental in realising our shared sustainability vision.”

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif said, “Connect with Nature was founded with a simple vision of inspiring young people to experience, celebrate and safeguard nature in the UAE. Over five years, we have seen firsthand how time spent in nature – learning about the environment and actively protecting it – has had a profound impact on the nation’s youth, motivating them to pursue green careers and advocate for sustainability on the local and global stage. During this period, the programme has inspired more than 14,000 youth to volunteer over 32,000 hours of work for the environment, through 250 citizen science events and activities. Today, with the launch of our new five-year strategy, we are excited to inspire similar connections amongst school students and nature and welcome our newest changemakers to the movement.”

The Connect with Nature Field Trips Series is open to students aged 9 to 18 across public and private schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra Region. Parents, teachers and educators can learn more about the programme and school field trips at the Connect with Nature website.

Schools are encouraged to sign up online to express their interest in the programme. For more information, visit: https://connectwithnature.ae/schools