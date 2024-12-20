EAD Executes Region’s First Freshwater Oyster Pearl Aquaculture Project
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) As part of its efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the field of sustainable pearl oyster farming, and within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Aquaculture Policy, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced the execution of the region’s first freshwater pearl oyster aquaculture project in Al Faya.
An extension of the Abu Dhabi Pearls Centre in Mirfa, which was established in 2007 to culture local pearl oysters, this project is dedicated to culturing new oyster types in the emirate.
The new project includes an indoor, 10-unit aquaculture facility capable of producing 10,000 oysters per year, a quarantine section, as well as research and administrative facilities. To date, the project has produced approximately 8,500 freshwater oysters.
Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “The Abu Dhabi Pearls Centre is the first facility in the middle East to culture freshwater oyster pearls. It aims to support studies and research in the field of sustainable oyster farming while strengthening the emirate's position as a leader in advancing technologies and building national capacities in this area.
Al Dhaheri pointed out that EAD has succeeded in culturing local pearl oysters at the Abu Dhabi Pearls Centre in Al Mirfa, acquiring the necessary knowledge and expertise to produce high-quality pearls in sustainable ways."
She added, “This has enabled us to expand the scope of the centre’s aquaculture operations to include new types of pearl-producing oysters, such as freshwater oysters, with an annual production capacity of up to 10,000 oysters by the end of 2024.”
“Sustainability principles were taken into account when designing the new project, re-using water discharged from the farming units for irrigation purposes, creating a positive environmental impact and enhancing water conservation efforts and sustainable practices,” she elaborated.
The project cultures Chinese and Indian oyster species, with each oyster producing between 15 and 20 pearls of various shapes, sizes and colours.
