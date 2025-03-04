Open Menu

EAD Explores Waste Recycling, Water Management, Nature-based Solutions In Singapore

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) A delegation headed by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al-Dhaheri, Secretary General of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi recently visited Singapore to exchange knowledge, present its best practices and learn more about the country's pioneering initiatives in waste management, water resource management, and sustainable urban development practices.

The EAD team witnessed Singapore's success in using nature-based solutions to conserve biodiversity and shared the Agency's best practices with public and commercial sector stakeholders in Singapore.

Speaking on the visit, Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri said, “We believe in the power of strategic partnerships to drive our environmental stewardship. At EAD, we forge strong collaborations with regional and international partners to amplify our collective impact, as we strive to maximise the benefits for both people and the environment, while solidifying Abu Dhabi to be one of the leading global environmental hubs.”

During the visit, the EAD delegation also met with representatives from Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) as well as the National Environment Agency (NEA). In addition, the visiting team was briefed on Singapore's best practices for lowering carbon emissions and adaptability to the negative effects of climate change.

The Abu Dhabi delegation gained insights on Singapore’s integrated and interconnected approach to urban planning and environmental management which addresses the twin challenges of balancing urban development with environmental considerations.

The team also explored Singapore's approach to the research and innovation ecosystem, routed through its leading academic institutions, which drives the development and testing of innovative solutions and helps in shaping a more resilient and sustainable future for the country.

The EAD delegation conducted a focused observation of Singapore’s National Water Agency (PUB), seeking to understand its innovative water resource management practices, spanning a range of integrated water management strategies, including desalination, water recycling, and conservation.

The importance of fast-tracking the energy transition via renewable energy investments and waste reduction and recycling were also pivotal to EAD’s meetings with Singapore’s energy and environment stakeholders. The EAD delegation benefitted from examining Singapore’s nature-based solutions approach to conserving biodiversity and resolving core environmental challenges.

