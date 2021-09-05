UrduPoint.com

EAD Extends Fixed-gear Fishing Season In Abu Dhabi Until End Of October

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD), the authority issued an administrative resolution to extend the fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi until the end of October 2021.

The resolution aims to support fishermen and ensure the sustainability of the fishing profession.

Relevant EAD teams will organise field visits to fixed-gear fishing areas along the coast of Abu Dhabi emirate and its islands, as well as plan awareness campaigns urging fishermen to use fish stocks and fisheries in a sustainable way by adhering to related laws and regulations.

The Environment Agency has implemented several policies to manage fisheries, while protecting natural resources and fish stocks.

