EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced a partnership with Nabat, a new climate tech venture by the Advanced Technology Research Council’s VentureOne, to revolutionise mangrove restoration in Abu Dhabi by leveraging AI and autonomous robotics to enhance effectiveness, efficiency, and accuracy.

The agreement was signed during the first edition of the International Mangroves Conservation and Restoration Conference (IMCRC) by Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, and Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD Secretary-General.

As part of this strategic alliance, EAD will provide expert ecological guidance, ensuring the restoration projects align with Abu Dhabi’s unique environmental landscape. The agency’s input includes insights on ecological requirements and supporting site selection for maximum impact.

Meanwhile, Nabat will lead the development and deployment of advanced technologies, including AI and autonomous robotics solutions, to streamline and optimise mangrove restoration efforts.

The partnership’s Primary focus is to deploy advanced AI-powered robotics to make mangrove restoration efforts data-driven and more efficient. These technologies will set a new benchmark for ecological restoration, helping to mitigate environmental degradation while contributing to global climate change solutions.

The collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional and international hub for technological innovation, demonstrating the emirate’s commitment to integrating AI and robotics across diverse sectors, including environmental conservation.

Al Bannai said, “Mangroves are vital to our planet’s health, and Nabat is committed to using advanced technology solutions to conserve them. Our partnership with Environment Agency Abu Dhabi is a key step in ensuring that our conservation efforts are data-driven and will have the greatest possible impact on the UAE’s fight against climate change.”

Dr. Al Dhaheri stated, “This partnership with Nabat signifies a transformative step in environmental restoration. By merging cutting-edge technology with ecological expertise, we are not only restoring critical habitats like mangroves but also inspiring other tech innovators to invest in sustainable solutions.”

The project will have far-reaching benefits for both Abu Dhabi and the global environment. For Abu Dhabi, it reinforces its position as a forward-thinking emirate, embracing AI and autonomous robotics to address critical ecological challenges. It also highlights the importance of multi-sectoral integration in driving impactful change.

Globally, the partnership sets an example of how technology can mitigate environmental challenges, encouraging further investments in sustainability-focused innovations.