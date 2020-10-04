EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservation efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, in collaboration with the General Secretariat for the Conservation of the Arabian Oryx, organised an online webinar titled "Education and outreach programmes of Arabian Oryx Conservation institutions in the UAE: Successes and future priorities".

During the seminar, the conservation outreach efforts of the Arabian Oryx in the UAE were reviewed and discussed. Several experts and researchers from wildlife institutions across the country participated in the webinar.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, "The organising of this webinar by the EAD helps to ensure coordination amongst various collections in the country when it comes to outreach and awareness programmes, to help convey the importance of wildlife conservation to the public and especially to younger generations. This webinar was a good opportunity to exchange information and experiences between the participants and get to know more about the challenges facing outreach programmes of Arabian Oryx conservation, to suggest appropriate solutions, and identify future priorities for outreach efforts."

Al Dhaheri added, "EAD derives its inspiration and mission for conserving the Arabian Oryx from the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the first conservation programme for Arabian Oryx in Al Ain in 1968.

"

The General Secretariat for the Conservation of the Arabian Oryx, with the support of the EAD, plays a major role in coordinating and unifying the efforts of the Arabian Oryx range states through forming institutional partnerships, building technical capabilities, developing strategies, action plans and guidelines that support wildlife institutions in managing the Arabian Oryx collections, in line with recognised scientific and international standards.

At the conclusion of the webinar, the participants recommended the development of a toolkit for Arabian Oryx outreach programmes, which would contribute to providing outreach specialists with the basic and necessary information, materials and experiences that should be taken into account when implementing conservation education programmes at the national level. The participants also stressed the importance of organising such environmental webinars for their effective role in exchanging technical and educational information and experiences, which help pursue continued success in the conservation of the Arabian Oryx.