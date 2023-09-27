EAD partners with CME to enhance sustainability engagement

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) As part of its commitment to promote environmental advocacy and sustainable living, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has partnered with CME, a multinational technology firm with over 40 years of experience in technology, to introduce an enhanced BAADR application. This is by adding innovative services to enhance the user experience focusing on instilling eco-conscious behaviours within the UAE community.

BAADR, which means ‘Initiate’ in Arabic, is an EAD-developed initiative, enhanced by CME, designed to catalyse significant behavioural changes by offering incentives for environmental actions.

The application aligns seamlessly with EAD’s ambitions to reduce carbon emissions and the ecological impact of routine activities. With CME’s technological expertise, the new BAADR app promises different design to make it easier to use, more modern, attractive with an enhanced user experience that touches on all elements of people’s daily lives.

From recycling to promoting the use of reusable items and participate in green initiatives, BAADR encourages users to adopt greener choices in their daily activities. In recognition of their efforts, users can gain points that can later be exchanged for awards and exclusive discounts.

At the heart of the revamped BAADR app is a state-of-the-art loyalty platform for sustainability and well-being, designed to drive behavioural shifts. The platform offers a single, convenient place for targeted sustainability actions and rewards.

The tracking feature has also been improved by linking the application with other applications to obtain evidence of environmental practices.

With the revamp of BAADR, governmental institutions and commercial entities across the UAE can now introduce BAADR to their employees and stakeholders as their Primary Green Engagement programme. This offers them instant access to top quality deals and equips them with a real-time impact dashboard. This unprecedented feature enables organisations to track, optimise, and accurately report tangible progress in their sustainability efforts.

Ahmed Baharoon Executive Director of Environment Information, Science Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said, “EAD is always keen to use the latest technology to enhance various of its sustainability projects. The enhanced BAADR app will now be more exciting to use and encourage sustainable living.”

Georges Rehbane, General Manager of CME in the UAE, said, “While large-scale sustainability initiatives are essential, it is the power of individual actions and mindset shifts that can truly pave the way for long-term impact. With the new BAADR programme, we are confident that EAD will achieve continuous environmental progress, and we are proud to have enabled this through technology.”

Through this partnership, EAD and CME have contributed towards a more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi. The revamped BAADR app stands as an example of progress and innovation, harnessing the power of technology to make green living attainable and rewarding for all.