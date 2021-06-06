EAD records 22 percent increase in number of Arabian Oryx in protected area

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has recorded a 22 percent increase in the number of Oryx in the protected area, in comparison to previous studies.

EAD conducted an aerial survey for the Arabian Oryx Protected Area, last November, confirming the success of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Arabian Oryx Reintroduction Programme which was launched in 2007 to relocate the Arabian Oryx.

Initially, there was a herd of no more than 160, and today, the herd has successfully reached 946 heads, EAD said.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, "This survey is a major part of our efforts to preserve the Arabian Oryx, under the hugely successful Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Arabian Oryx Reintroduction Programme. Our leadership support to establish protected areas across the emirate has been fundamental to protecting species and biodiversity, which were once on the verge of extinction. Arabian Oryx is an iconic species of the desert landscape and a symbol of our cultural heritage and was almost hunted to extinction in the wild in the early seventies and only survived in captivity."

"Thanks to extensive captive breeding of the species undertaken by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the species was saved. With this insight, he successfully launched a programme to help preserve the Arabian Oryx, increase their numbers, and relocate them for protection. His attention to the topic, continuous support, and farsightedness are the real reasons behind the recovery of the Arabian Oryx into the wild. This project has become an example to be followed across the world and represents a great success for protection and captive-breeding programmes."

She also attributed the next phase of conservation action and success of the programme to the leadership and directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to reintroduce the Arabian Oryx, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's vision to establish the population of the Arabian Oryx within the region.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector in EAD, commented, "Within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's programme to translocate the Arabian Oryx in the United Arab Emirates, there are now around 100 heads in the Houbara Reserve, which is located in the Al Dhafra region and managed by EAD.

"As a result of the efforts of cooperation in the region and coordination with international environmental bodies and organizations, several countries were able to increase the number of Arabian Oryx and reintroduce them in a number of countries in the Arab region.

Through the General Secretariat for the Conservation of the Arabian Oryx, hosted by EAD, these regional efforts were crowned with unique success in 2011 when the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, (IUCN) shifted the status of the Arabian Oryx from an Endangered category to the category of Vulnerable," he added.

Khaldoun Al Omari, Section Manager-TPA Management and Infrastructure and Maintenance in EAD, explained, "The method of aerial surveys has been adopted to count the Arabian Oryx within the reserve to ensure the largest possible coverage of the Arabian Oryx Protected Area, within the shortest time possible, and to ensure that the results are accurate.

"Additionally, the reserve was divided into five different parts due to the size of the study area. The study consisted of two phases, a preparatory phase, which included the preparation of the study design and the training of the participating team, and the field phase, which lasted for four days. The field phase involved carrying out 8 flights at the rate of one and a half hours per flight."

Talking about the characteristics of the Arabian Oryx herd, Al-Omari said, "A total of 83 young Arabian Oryx calves have been recorded, which accounts for 8.8 percent of the total size of the herd. Also represented in the herd in the reserve, including females who formed the largest percentage of the herd size, with a total of 76.5 percent."

Based on the survey, the study concluded with a series of recommendations, the most important of which was to update the zoning plan of the protected area in proportion to the distribution of the Arabian Oryx herds.

A recommendation for a ground survey of the reserve, based on the results of the current study that is aimed at confirming the results of the aerial survey was also proposed.

It was also recommended that the study should be carried out once every three years, and the current design of the study to be used to make the necessary statistical comparisons and to assess the status of the herds within the reserve. Also discussed was the urgency of providing periodic veterinary surveillance of the Arabian Oryx herd and intervening in cases of necessity, which are in line with international standard requirements for the reintroduction programmes.