EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual environment conference hosted by Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has participated in an environmental conference hosted by Israel.

This year’s 19th edition was held virtually and broadcast from Tel Aviv on 7th January, 2021. It featured presentations by cabinet ministers, policymakers, environmental stakeholders and executives from major industries.

In her recorded speech she emphasised the role of research, innovation and technology in achieving environmental priorities for Abu Dhabi. She also explained the significance of collaborations and partnerships in exchanging the knowledge and experience that are essential for environmental progress.

She said, "Environmental issues have an enormous impact on humanity and our survival on this planet. It is time we forge new partnerships and restore peaceful relationships. We must overcome all differences for the sake of our planet, and only then will we make real progress to protect our environment. This forms part of my commitment and respect for the establishment of peaceful relationships between the two countries.

I have complete faith in the vision of the UAE leadership and believe that we all have a pivotal role to play to support the Government by joining forces with Israel for a brighter future."

She added, "I strongly believe that both the UAE and Israel have wealth of knowledge to exchange and benefit from. Israel is a world leader in research and development and among the top ten most innovative economies of the world and we can learn from them."

She further stressed, "The UAE and Israel are leaders when it comes to technology, innovation and artificial intelligence and we can come together to find efficient solutions to some of the most pressing environmental problems, not only in our countries but also in the region."

Top Israeli officials from environmental protection, economy and industry, and energy participated in the conference which was aimed at policymakers, environmental organisations, industry leaders, and environment-tech start-ups. The event demonstrated how to protect the environment using technology and policymaking.