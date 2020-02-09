EAD showcases its environmental efforts at UN Habitat’s World Urban Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD, has announced that it will highlight how it is protecting biodiversity and preserving the quality of life for a sustainable future by participating at this month’s World Urban Forum 2020.

Hosted by UN Habitat until 13th February at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, the event will see EAD educate thousands of delegates from around the world on their current projects and how Abu Dhabi is addressing the global challenge of sustainable urbanisation.

Held for the first time in the middle East, the 10th World Urban Forum is a major international gathering for exchanging views and experiences on urban issues. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Culture and Innovation’ and more than 25,000 visitors are expected in Abu Dhabi from over 160 countries.

As part of its participation, EAD’s Secretary-General Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri will speak at a special session on 12th February, discussing how to enhance the capacity and ability of our built environment and infrastructure to be resilient to environmental disturbance.

As well as launching a number of new initiatives during the six-day event, the EAD will also have its own 340 square-metre exhibition pavilion where local, regional and international visitors can learn more about the agency’s work on environmental protection and natural conservation.

Among the products that will be on display is a Terrestrial and Marine Habitat map of Abu Dhabi, while delegates can explore the current innovative projects that are being worked on by the agency to improve air quality, noise emissions and climate change.

As well as experiencing a 360-degree virtual tour of the Mangrove National Park and Al Wathba Wetland Reserve at ADNEC, EAD will also organise a number of tours to the two popular nature reserves, where delegates will get the opportunity to see first-hand Abu Dhabi’s rich biodiversity, with the protected reserves home to different marine life and plant species such as flamingoes, fish, crabs, dragon flies and damsel flies.

Ahmed Baharoon, EAD's Executive Director, Environmental Information, Science & Outreach Management, said, "The World Urban Forum is an important platform for the Agency to raise awareness of what we do and why we are doing it."

"We are committed to make a positive difference and while we are thoroughly pleased with what we have achieved so far, the World Urban Forum is another step forward in helping ensure we deliver our goals in the future that will benefit everyone in Abu Dhabi," Baharoon added.