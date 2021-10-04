EAD stresses how loss of biodiversity can disrupt services that ecosystems supply to humanity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), on Sunday, stressed the importance of conserving biodiversity to help maintain the balance of natural ecosystems.

During a panel discussion at the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020, as part of the World Majlis Climate Change Week, Al Dhaheri said, "When we lose biodiversity, we, therefore, disrupt the services that ecosystems supply to humanity."

She said, "Nature is a complex web, and its remarkably diverse ecosystems make it possible for human beings to live on earth through the ecosystem services that they provide. Nature provides clean water, regulates disease and climate, supports crop pollination and soil formation, and most importantly, feeds our bodies and our souls, giving us nourishment, recreation, medicine, even spirituality. Therefore, for humanity to prosper, it is vital for us to preserve nature and biodiversity permanently.

"Because of human activity, close to one million animal and plant species could soon go extinct, leading to a chain of unpredictable consequences."

She added, "Without biodiversity, we lose ecosystems and the services they provide us. We lose the bees that pollinate the crops we eat and the plants that stabilise the soil that grows the food we eat. We also lose the protection from storm surges provided by the mangroves and the carbon sequestration from trees that helps moderate climate change. In short, biodiversity is critical for the survival of humanity."

She also discussed the importance of the Four Pillars of Sustainable Development, namely the planet, people, profit and principles.

She elaborated, "The rate of species extinction is now 10,000 times faster than it has been historically, mainly due to the actions of humans. It is estimated that one species becomes extinct every five minutes. To put this into perspective, on average, people spend 144 minutes a day on social media.

During that time, 28 species would have disappeared from this planet."

Al Dhaheri further elaborated on the EAD’s extensive monitoring programme that includes using helicopters for certain vital species.

She added, "Recently, we just completed a comprehensive Land Cover Land Use mapping of the whole of Abu Dhabi. We also use remote sensing satellite data, drones and AI for mapping soil quality."

She also explained the EAD Protected Areas Programme that seeks to identify, protect, and actively manage representative areas of habitat around Abu Dhabi. Currently, The EAD has six marine protected areas, including one UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve, in total covering 6,780 hectares, or 13.88 percent, of Abu Dhabi’s marine area, and 13 terrestrial protected areas covering 1 146 hectares, or 16.96 percent, of the terrestrial area of the capital, with plans to increase this to 20 percent in the near future.

The EAD has also developed five conservation action plans for eight of Abu Dhabi’s threatened plant species and seven critical terrestrial habitats, including the Ghaf tree, the Dew Forest of White Saxaul trees, two native Acacia species and threatened plants on Jabal Hafit mountain.

In addition, the EAD has increased production at its’ native plant nursery to 500,000 plants. In total, there are now 73 species in the seed collection. They are also developing a new Plant Genetic Resources Centre with a capacity for over 20 000 seed samples.

Furthermore, the EAD has planted more than one million native flora seeds within four protected areas and have planted the highly-threatened little Dwarf Palm at two separate locations within Jabal Hafit National Park.

The extremely successful programme to reintroduce the critically endangered Scimitar-Horned Oryx into Chad was recently expanded to include the Addax, Dama Gazelle and other endangered species. The EAD now has over 330 Scimitar-Horned Oryx in Chad, with over 70 births in the wild and 50 translocated.